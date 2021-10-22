Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

