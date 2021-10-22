Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

FULT opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

