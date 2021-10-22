Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – BWS Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.26 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

