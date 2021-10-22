Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,006,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

