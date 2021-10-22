Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (ACQ, AEM, AYA, BJRI, BTO, BYD, BYND, CG, CMBM, CMMC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$83.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.25 to C$13.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.25.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $76.00 to $65.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.75.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.50 to C$37.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €100.50 ($118.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.75.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $61.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Argus from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.75.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$20.50.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$75.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $831.00 to $842.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $74.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.75.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$48.50.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$165.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$65.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$152.00 to C$154.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

