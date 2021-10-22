Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (ACQ, AEM, AYA, BJRI, BTO, BYD, BYND, CG, CMBM, CMMC)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$83.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.25 to C$13.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.25.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $76.00 to $65.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.75.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.50 to C$37.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €100.50 ($118.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.75.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $61.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Argus from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.75.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.50 to C$20.50.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$75.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $161.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $831.00 to $842.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $74.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.75.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$48.50.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$165.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$65.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$152.00 to C$154.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.