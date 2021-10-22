Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 22nd (ADC, AEG, AER, ALIZY, ALTM, ANZBY, APO, CCPPF, CUK, GJNSY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 22nd:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AerCap (NYSE:AER)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

