Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

