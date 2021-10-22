Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.09

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 1341679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

