Eristica 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Eristica has traded up 252.4% against the US dollar. One Eristica coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eristica has a market capitalization of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eristica Coin Profile

ERT is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

