Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s share price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.86 ($0.18). Approximately 545,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,521,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.70 ($0.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88. The company has a market capitalization of £142.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.19.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.