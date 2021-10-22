Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $51.42.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.