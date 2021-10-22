Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

