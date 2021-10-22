ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Trading Down 0.7%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 3,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43.

