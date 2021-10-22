Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Up 0.2%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 1,424 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.