Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.29

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.29 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 258.80 ($3.38). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.38), with a volume of 579 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £289.69 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

