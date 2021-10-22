EventChain (EVC) Price Up 3.7% This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $615,423.18 and approximately $29,946.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010542 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

