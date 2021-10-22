Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,511 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up 6.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 4.66% of Everbridge worth $243,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.50. 2,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,379. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

