Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,116 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $281.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

