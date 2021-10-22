Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.54

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $281.54 and last traded at $281.18, with a volume of 4546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.58.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.53 and its 200 day moving average is $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

