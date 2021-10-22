Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.09 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

