EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Announces $0.05 Dividend

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

EVTC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 128,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

