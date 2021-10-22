Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$26,866.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,526.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 400 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$5,688.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.31, for a total value of C$15,741.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.21, for a total value of C$2,842.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$1,435.00.

Shares of TSE ET traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$11.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.30%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

