Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIFZF. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

