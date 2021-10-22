Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Exelixis worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.