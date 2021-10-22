Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

