Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 255,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,002,713. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $265.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

