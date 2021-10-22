F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.99.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3,523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 693,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.