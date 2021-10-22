Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

