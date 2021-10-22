Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,631 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 3.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fastenal worth $40,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.