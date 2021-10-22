Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Trading Down 0.2%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.