Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.62 or 1.00378368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.60 or 0.06487021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

