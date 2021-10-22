Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 311,861 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.27% of Federal Signal worth $55,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

