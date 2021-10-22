Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700,915 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $102,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $177.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.