Federated Hermes Inc. Has $103.33 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.38% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $103,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,879,000 after buying an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

NYSE:RHP opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.