Federated Hermes Inc. Has $142.68 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.32% of IHS Markit worth $142,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

