Federated Hermes Inc. Has $156.17 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $156,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

