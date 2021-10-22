Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.50% of STERIS worth $102,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after acquiring an additional 884,718 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $232.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $232.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.