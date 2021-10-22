Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 105,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,339,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of uniQure worth $102,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 20.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

