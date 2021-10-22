Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,330 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of Splunk worth $94,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $221.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

