Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,230 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $135,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $338.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.