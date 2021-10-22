FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.8% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. 323,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,682,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

