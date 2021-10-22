FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,300 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000. Shopify comprises about 2.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 40.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,724,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify stock traded down $64.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,431.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,458.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,368.36. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

