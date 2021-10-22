FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Invests $5 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $119.69. The company had a trading volume of 764,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,364,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

