FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,000. Micron Technology comprises about 5.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

