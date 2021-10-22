FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Sells 119,500 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the quarter. Futu makes up about 29.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Futu worth $56,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,254. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

