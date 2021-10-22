FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Sells 348,700 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,700 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 5.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 432.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 453,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after acquiring an additional 368,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,496,000 after acquiring an additional 530,105 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.56. 49,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,835. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

