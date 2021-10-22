FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes $17.94 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,000. Xilinx makes up about 9.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 6.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 62.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 241,660 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. 11,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $173.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.