FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Trims Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 1.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $98,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.88. 42,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,374,635. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

