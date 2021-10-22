Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 5.3% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ferrari worth $62,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ferrari by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.73.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $223.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.84. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.29 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

