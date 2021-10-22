Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.76

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 4450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on shares of Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

