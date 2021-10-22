Fetch.ai One Day Volume Hits $68.75 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $558.84 million and approximately $68.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

